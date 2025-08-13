📖 Amazon might have a cheaper Kindle Colorsoft on the way

🎨 New images reveal a cheaper Kindle with a color display

🎚️ The prototype Kindle lets you adjust color saturation

📐 It’s reportedly a bit smaller than the baseline Kindle

🍂 Rumor has it the new Kindle could land this fall

Amazon announced the Kindle Colorsoft, its first Kindle with a color display, last year, and it looks like a new budget-friendly model could be on the way. Images have surfaced on Reddit of a new Kindle prototype with a color display, chunky white bezels, and a strange name: Kindle Petite Color.

(Credit: @Successful_Bear4855 / Reddit)

The images, shared with a caption written in Portuguese, reveal a new Kindle that’s reportedly a bit smaller than the current 11th-generation Kindle. The bezels seem to be chunky enough to indicate this is a cheaper model, while the display definitely uses color e-ink technology.

According to the Reddit post, this Kindle has a few tricks the Kindle Colorsoft doesn’t. You can apparently adjust the saturation of the colors, to the point that they’re far more vibrant than what you’d find on the Colorsoft. You can also customize certain UI elements like the Wi-Fi status indicator and battery level with different colors, and your books can use color that dynamically change as you make your way through a book.

The brand “Kindle Petite” has never been part of Amazon’s lineup, which adds to the sketchiness of this leak. The Redditor in question appears to have had a contract with Amazon in the past which, at least according to their headline, was broken for unknown reasons.

Whether this is a legit product has yet to be seen, but we could find out soon. Rumor has it this mysterious new Kindle could start shipping this fall, just in time for the holidays. We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything further.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.