(credit: Logitech via WinFuture)

🐭 Logitech is gearing up to release a new foldable wireless mouse

🩳 Leaked marketing assets show a mouse that can fold and easily slip into a pocket

🛜 Bluetooth connectivity to multiple devices and platforms

🛞 “Adaptive Touch Scrolling” feature may change scrolling speed depending on how fast you swipe

Logitech might be launching its first foldable mouse that looks strikingly similar to the old Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse.

Winfuture obtained marketing imagery showing a wireless mouse that folds up like a clamshell phone and fits into a pocket. From all appearances, it looks more compact than the old Microsoft Surface Arc or Lenovo Yoga mouse, both of which could only fold flat.

(credit: Logitech via WinFuture)

This mouse seems to feature the usual two main mouse buttons, curiously a large middle button that’s actually a touch panel for scrolling. This touchpad presumably adapts the scrolling speed based on how fast you swipe with a new feature called “Adaptive Touch Scrolling,” similar to Hyperscroll found on the brand’s higher-end Logitech MX Master 4 mice. Towards the back is a ribbed edge that gives the mouse an ergonomic arc for your palm.

In the leaked materials, Logitech touts that this new foldable mouse will reduce muscle strain by 22% compared to a traditional laptop trackpad, making it more comfortable for on-the-go and office work.

(credit: Logitech via WinFuture)

As with other Logitech products, we expect this mouse to support multiple operating systems. Product shots show a laptop and tablet, and it’s safe to assume it’ll work across the mainline desktop and mobile operating systems. The Winfuture article says it can connect up to three devices via Bluetooth, although battery life is unknown.

(credit: Logitech via WinFuture)

So far, we’ve only seen Logitech’s new foldable mouse in a graphite gray color, but there might be more colors in the wings. The leaked materials consistently show this mouse paired with Logitech’s Keys-to-Go-2 keyboard, which also comes in an off-white with purple accents. So the folding mouse might come in the same two colors to match the keyboard.

We don’t currently know the price, release date, or any other information for this Logitech foldable mouse, though with product photos and marketing assets already ready, it’s likely not far off. This could be one to watch if you liked Microsoft’s or Lenovo’s old foldable mice.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.