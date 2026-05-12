💻 Lenovo has updated its ThinkPad X13 Gen 7

🪛 More sustainable and repairable design, gaining a 9/10 score from iFixit

⚙️ Equipped with new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors

🖥️ The new ThinkStation P4 desktop powerhouse features Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 CPUs and Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs

📦 The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 7 will be available later this month for $1,499 to start

📅 Lenovo ThinkStation P4 arrives in June, price to be announced later

Lenovo has announced updates to its ThinkPad X13 Gen 7, along with a brand-new ThinkStation desktop that looks like quite the powerhouse.

The new ThinkPad X13 Gen 7 laptop now features the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI Pro 400 Gorgon Point APUs, delivering a performance boost over the last generation, especially in graphics and AI performance.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or Panther Lake processors have already impressed, allowing us to play Battlefield 6 on devices like the Asus ZenBook Duo and MSI Prestige 14 AI+ Flip, and we expect to see the same from the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 7. Though you’ll more likely use all that GPU power for more AI inference and running learning models.

In addition, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 7 devices offers improved repairability, gaining 9/10 iFixit scores. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 7 weighs in at 2.05 pounds, 0.01 pounds heavier than the previous Gen 6, even when equipped with the same 41Wh battery. Beyond that, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 7 features the same 1,920 x 1,080 display and ports, but a higher 64GB of configurable memory.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 7 will be available starting in May for $1,499 to start.

Lenovo ThinkStation P4

Lastly, the ThinkStation P4 is a shiny new desktop workstation designed for pros, featuring AMD’s new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 series of workstation chips and top-end Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs.

This Lenovo powerhouse also sports liquid cooling for its high-end components and a spacious 30-liter chassis made of sustainable materials. It also comes with enterprise-level security from the brand’s ThinkShield suite.

The Lenovo ThinkStation P4 will be available in June, but pricing has yet to be announced.

Up next: Google unveils AI laptops powered by Gemini Intelligence called Googlebook

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.