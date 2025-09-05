The new Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld is launching this October (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎮 Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2 has the muscle to be the adult Switch 2

📺 8.8-inch display is now OLED and much larger than the 7-inch Xbox handheld

⚙️ AMD Z2 Extreme, up to 2TB of storage, and 32GB of RAM

💰 $1,049 is just the starting price of the Legion Go Gen 2

🗓️ It’ll launch in October, the same month as the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X handheld

The new Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2 is the most versatile PC gaming handheld you can buy. Launching in October, this AMD Z2 Extreme-powered portable is for gamers who love the idea behind the Nintendo Switch 2, but are more PC gamers than Mario fans.

The Legion Go 2 will launch at the same time as the very-much-hyped Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, which also runs the AMD Z2 Extreme chip and Windows 11. Tough competition. However, during my brief testing at IFA 2025, I noticed that Lenovo’s new handheld has several key advantages to consider over the first Xbox handheld.

Lenovo Legion Go 2’s big specs upgrades

The Legion Go 2 wants to be the adult version of the Switch 2 for all of the gamers who feel that Nintendo’s latest console is underpowered. We see you in our comments, and Lenovo seems to have the answers to many of your specs concerns.

Legion Go 2 has another massive 8.8-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate (the OLED part is new compared to the original Legion Go handheld). Lenovo did cap the resolution at 1920 x 1200 when the Legion Go 1 went a bit further at 2.5K (2560 x 1600), but this still beats anything the ROG Ally X can achieve at 1080p and 120Hz. Lenovo’s screen is also VESA TrueBlack 1000 Certified.

The most tricked-out Legion Go 2 configuration will offer 2TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and, of course, the AMD Z2 Extreme. Lenovo didn’t detail its plans for a standard AMD Z2 version, unlike Microsoft and Asus, which are doing so with the cheaper ROG Xbox Ally.

Lenovo says the Legion Go 2 will have a “4-cell 74Whr battery with Super Rapid Charge.” This may be the only spec where the Xbox ROG Ally X beats the Legion Go 2, with Asus and Microsoft touting an 80Whr battery. You’ll have to wait for our full Xbox ROG Ally X review and Lenovo Legion Go 2 review in the coming weeks to see if there are any differences.

Legion Go 2’s Switch 2 like verisility

The Legion Go 2 doesn’t break character when trying to do its best Switch 2 impression. That’s why we’re calling it the most versatile PC gaming handheld.

The right and left controllers are still detachable, and they can act like a mouse (Lenovo was ahead of Nintendo on this one with the Legion Go 1). There’s also a solid kickstand on the back (it feels more sturdy than the Switch 2 kickstand). This is something the Xbox ROG Ally X lacks, as it’s designed like a controller for pure handheld gaming.

Legion Go 2 has top and bottom ports, including two USB-C 4.0 ports, and it won’t require a dock in order to output to a TV or monitor for gaming on an even bigger screen. The Xbox ROG Ally X can do this, too, but its second port is USB 3.2 2nd Gen.

Top:

1x 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack

1x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, Up to DisplayPort 2.0, Power Delivery 3.0)

Bottom:

1x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 2.0, Power Delivery 3.0)

1x microSD Card Reader (supports up to 2TB)

The Legion Go 2 price

It feels like Lenovo has future-proofed its handheld with specs that go well beyond what the Switch 2 can do and even what the Xbox ROG Ally X is capable of. With the Steam Deck 2 release date further out than anyone expected, the Legion Go 2 is shaping up to be the most powerful PC gaming handheld you can buy this October.

Of course, with such great power comes a high price tag. The Legion Go Gen 2 price will start at $1,049. You can expect to pay even more for the version with the AMD Z2 Extreme chip, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. We don’t know the Xbox handheld’s pricing for sure, but leaks point to around $550 for the Xbox Ally and around $1,000 for the Xbox ROG Ally X.

We’ve been waiting for a PC gaming handheld to top our current favorite, the Asus ROG Ally X. Lenovo may have the specs to do it. The question is: can the final price and Windows 11 cooperate to make it worth getting over the Xbox handheld?