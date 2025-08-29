📆 Valve is unlikely to release a Steam Deck 2 until at least 2028, according to a reliable hardware leaker

Valve won't release a Steam Deck 2 until at least 2028, according to a reliable hardware leaker.

In a post on NeoGAF (thanks, GameSpot), KeplerL2 responded to a thread about Steam Deck competitors like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, and whether Valve could undercut new portable releases with some fresh hardware of its own.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. KeplerL2 replied, "Steam Deck 2 is 2028", suggesting we'll have to wait a few more years for a Steam Deck successor.

KeplerL2's prediction, if accurate, isn't too surprising. Valve has previously said it would only release a Steam Deck 2 if it could offer a "generational leap". Although handhelds like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X do promise to deliver better performance than the Steam Deck (albeit for a far higher price), it's fair to say that we haven't seen a generational leap yet.

Valve revised the Steam Deck in 2023 with the Steam Deck OLED, an excellent upgrade that added a gorgeous HDR-capable, 90Hz OLED panel. The handheld's battery life and performance were also improved.

It's fair to say that since the Steam Deck released, portable handheld PCs have only grown in popularity. Almost every major company is creating handheld PCs, including Asus, MSI, Zotac and Lenovo. However, the Steam Deck remains the most popular by some distance, even if it is showing its age.

