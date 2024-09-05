Holding the most affordable CoPilot+ PC at IFA 2024 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💻 Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad laptop is a mainstream-ready Windows laptop

💰 Its $849 price makes it the most affordable Copilot+ laptop yet

⚙️ Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset

🐏 16GB of DDR5 RAM & 🗄️ up to 1TB SSD Gen 4 offer solid specs

💡 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED at 60Hz gets up to 400 nits

The $849 Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 sets the new affordable benchmark among Copilot+ PCs, and I just got to go hands-on with this mainstream-ready laptop at IFA 2024. Lenovo has about nine new laptops we’re testing, and this one caught my eye with more than its low price.

Using the keyboard of the Lenovo 5x 2-in-1 laptop (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

This 14-inch Windows 11 laptop – again just $849 and launching in October – has decent specs for its cheap price. It has Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset, 16GB of DDR5 dual-channel RAM and up to a 1TB SSD Gen 4. It’s 2024 and you shouldn’t be buying cheap laptops with anything less than 16GB of RAM. The GPU is an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, so it won’t be a gaming beast.

The design and single Luna Gray color is set for mainstream appeal (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The point of this laptop is to get a 2-in-1 machine into as many hands as possible. Flanking the 14-inch OLED screen are plenty of ports. Two USB-C, headphone jack and full-size HDMI 2.1 port to the left; and two USB-A ports and microSD card reader to the right. It’s also outfitted with WiFi 7, a surprising perk given its price.

The Lenovo 5x 2-in-1 packs the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chip (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The understated Luna Gray color and large hinges won’t blow you away like the design of some other Lenovo’s other laptops will. It’s basically the opposite of its auto-twist laptop concept. It’s for people who can’t afford or are tired of spending $1,099 on a 13-inch MacBook Air M4 and still only getting 8GB of RAM.

We’ll have more hands-on impressions of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and other laptops as we continue to explore IFA 2024.