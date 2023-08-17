(Credit: The Shortcut/Olia Danilevich)

The best laptops for students in 2023 not only cater to a variety of budgets and are designed to meet your productivity and entertainment needs.

From powerhouse performers to more sleek and compact personal computers, these back to school buys will keep you at the top of your game (and hopefully your class) for many years to come.

If you’re looking for a new laptop in time before the new term begins, we’ve got you covered with our honor roll selection of the best of 2023.

You can also save on a lifetime license for Microsoft Office and Microsoft Office for Mac with our exclusive deals, giving you everything you need to tackle the school year ahead and throughout your career.

Laptops for students: quick list

In a hurry? Check out the best laptops for students at a glance.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

Most Versatile

Specs: CPU: 12th-gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage (SSD): 512GB, 1TB | Screen Size: 13.4 inches | Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1200

Affordable pricing and significant hardware upgrades have helped Chromebooks establish themselves as viable alternatives to more expensive laptops, especially if you’re someone who only deals with medium to light workloads.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a perfect example, and it’s one of the best Chromebooks available. With a Full HD OLED multitouch screen, 8GB of RAM for multitasking, and super-fast flash memory, the Duet 5 will be a hit with every student.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

Most Athletic

Specs: CPU: 13th-gen Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 16GB | Storage (SSD): 512GB | Screen Size: 16 inches | Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1200

Lenovo spearheaded 2-in-1 devices, and the Yoga 7i is a timely reminder of why flexibility trumps the more traditional form factors of other laptops. The flip-and-fold design lets you transition between a laptop, tablet, tent or stand modes, and at just 4.49 lbs and .75 inches thin, you’ll barely notice the Lenovo Yoga 7i in your backpack. This is a laptop that can keep up with your busy, on-the-go lifestyle and then some.

Lenovo YogaBook 9i

Best Personality

Specs: CPU: 13th-gen Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 16GB | Storage (SSD): 512GB | Screen Size: 13.3 inches | Screen Resolution: 2880 x 1800

The very definition of a head turner, the Lenovo YogaBook 9i is the ultimate productivity and entertainment device. With two OLED screens, you can unleash your creativity and discover new ways of multi-tasking that simply weren’t possible before on traditional laptops. What’s more, the four versatile modes mean you can work practically anywhere. Just don’t be surprised if you gain a few secret admirers along the way.

Acer Aspire 5

Hardest Working

Specs: CPU: 13th-gen Intel Core i5 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2050 | RAM: 16GB | Storage (SSD): 512GB | Screen Size: 14 inches | Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1200

Looking for a powerful laptop that’s designed to maximize your productivity? The Acer Aspire 5 is up to the task. This powerful performer comes with an Nvidia RTX 2050 for gaming when you’re winding down in your dorm, and a crisp 14-inch screen that delivers lifelike colors when watching your favorite films. But don’t worry, parents – it’s also perfect for completing schoolwork and equipped with a 1080p webcam so there’s no excuse not to attend an online lecture or have a catch-up with the family.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Most Intellectual

Specs: CPU: 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 32GB | Storage (SSD): 1TB | Screen Size: 13.4 inches | Screen Resolution: 3456 x 2160

The Dell XPS 13 line continues to be one of the most coveted laptops for Windows users, and it’s easy to see why. The premium materials combined with powerful specs make it a potent package that will appeal to students with more intensive workloads.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus model also includes a striking OLED touchscreen, 1TB SSD, and 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 chip designed for great performance without draining the battery. The glass touchpad is also a winner along with the high-resolution 4K display.

Apple MacBook Air (M2)

Most Likely to Succeed

Specs: CPU: Apple M2 | GPU: 8-core integrated GPU (configurable to 10-core) | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 24GB | Storage (SSD): 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Screen Size: 13.6 inches | Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1664

If you’re looking for a thin and light laptop that doesn’t compromise on power or style, the M2 MacBook Air is an excellent choice for students and one of the best laptops around.

Not only will it stand the test of time for many years to come, but it’s a pleasure to use thanks to its efficient Apple silicon chip and long-lasting battery. It also stays cool and fast, even during heavy use case scenarios. With newer models of the MacBook Air now available, you can often find the M2 model on sale, which makes this fantastic laptop even easier to recommend.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Most Ambitious

Specs: CPU: Intel i3-10100Y | RAM: 8GB | Storage (SSD): 128GB | Screen Size: 10.5 inches | Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1280

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a fantastic option for students looking for a laptop and tablet hybrid. Designed for working on the go, you can get the job done on the Microsoft Surface Go 3 in several ways. Either use the touchscreen and a Surface Pen to scribble down notes during a lecture or tackle more intensive tasks with the Surface Go Type Go Cover – this laptop can do it all.

Razer Blade 18

Geek Chic

Specs: CPU: 13th-gen Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, 4090 | RAM: 16GB, 32GB | Storage (SSD): 1TB, 2TB | Screen Size: 18 inches | Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1600

Razer claims the Blade 18 can replace your desktop, and they’re not wrong. It’s packed with bleeding-edge tech that lets you work and play without limits. Armed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU and the latest Intel 13th Gen Core i9 HX processor, the Razer Blade 18 will slice through any task or game you throw at it. Perfect for students, creators and gamers alike, the Razer Blade 18 is a cut above the competition.

Asus ZenBook S 13

Most Eco-Friendly

Specs: CPU: 13th-gen Intel Core i7 EVO | GPU: Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 32GB | Storage (SSD): 1TB | Screen Size: 13.3 inches | Screen Resolution: 2880 x 1800

Ultra-thin and ultra-light, the Asus ZenBook S 13 reflects the philosophy of modern minimalism. With its OLED HDR NanoEdge display, it’s an absolute pleasure to work on and will attract more than a few envious glances from passers-by. Its eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum will also please the younger generation who care about their environmental footprint, as the Asus ZenBook S 13 is built to last.

