Deal alert: $3 movie tickets tonight and 60 more Labor Day deals
Looking for something to do on Saturday night? $3 movie tickets are on sale
Your friendly neighborhood Swider-Man here in NYC🕸️,
I’m hitting the cinema tonight in Manhattan for back-to-back-to-back movies because theater chains nationwide have a $3 ticket sale (you can & should order tickets ahead of time). I’ll finally see Top Gun: Maverick, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and another movie (feel free to weigh in) costing me a total of $9, not $45 per person!
AMC $3 per ticket
Regal $3 per ticket
Alamo Drafthouse $3 per ticket
Cinemark $3 per ticket
Fandango $3 per ticket
These movie ticket links contain no affiliate links and this page contains no banner ads. Some affiliate links to Labor Day deals are further below, which may earn The Shortcut a commission. But I’m pointing these out to earn the trust of subscribers, not earn cash.
My movie marathon record is 31 movies in 31 days. I spent $9.95/mo on Movie Pass, a service that allowed you to see one movie per day. I was testing out if it would work as advertised, and I documented the experience on social media each day. It was also a great way to learn New York City a few months into moving here (I tried to stick to trying a new movie theater in Manhattan and the outer boroughs each day).
The 32 movies in May 2018 cost me $0.32 each. You’d have to go back to the 1940s to get those prices. But $3 in 2022 is still a steal – those are early 1980s prices
I saw a different movie each day, so I definitely saw some stinkers toward the end like ‘Show Dogs’ (thinking the entire run time “Will Arnett, what have you done?!”) hence the very unsure face in that lead photo. But I also found NYC theaters showing classics I never saw on the big screen like Full Metal Jacket at Metrograph, Pulp Fiction at The IFC Center and, also at IFC, Ferris Bueller's Day Off… while taking the work day off.
Movie Pass did in fact work, meaning the 32 movies in May 2018 cost me $0.32 each (and I now know Manhattan by movie venue). You’d have to go back to the 1940s to get those prices. But $3 in 2022 is still a steal – those are early 1980s prices!
Labor Day deals below, iPhone vs Samsung camera comparison tomorrow
I’ve outlined Labor Day deals below and I’ll have a smartphone camera comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs the iPhone 13 Pro Max. I find the US Open to be a great venue to test the camera zoom quality on phones.
Sadly, the US Open ends on September 11, and while the rumored iPhone 14 is poised to be announced on Wednesday, September 7, the iPhone 14 release date is expected to be Friday, September 16, just missing the finals. I’ll try to book a Mets game (Yankees are away that week) to test the new cameras, even though the US Open Finals nosebleed seats are ideal for telephoto camera phone testing.
Deals quick link sources
