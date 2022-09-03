The last time movies were this cheap was when Movie Pass was around in 2018

Your friendly neighborhood Swider-Man here in NYC🕸️,

I’m hitting the cinema tonight in Manhattan for back-to-back-to-back movies because theater chains nationwide have a $3 ticket sale (you can & should order tickets ahead of time). I’ll finally see Top Gun: Maverick, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and another movie (feel free to weigh in) costing me a total of $9, not $45 per person!

AMC $3 per ticket

Regal $3 per ticket

Alamo Drafthouse $3 per ticket

Cinemark $3 per ticket

Fandango $3 per ticket

My movie marathon record is 31 movies in 31 days. I spent $9.95/mo on Movie Pass, a service that allowed you to see one movie per day. I was testing out if it would work as advertised, and I documented the experience on social media each day. It was also a great way to learn New York City a few months into moving here (I tried to stick to trying a new movie theater in Manhattan and the outer boroughs each day).

The 32 movies in May 2018 cost me $0.32 each. You’d have to go back to the 1940s to get those prices. But $3 in 2022 is still a steal – those are early 1980s prices

I saw a different movie each day, so I definitely saw some stinkers toward the end like ‘Show Dogs’ (thinking the entire run time “Will Arnett, what have you done?!”) hence the very unsure face in that lead photo. But I also found NYC theaters showing classics I never saw on the big screen like Full Metal Jacket at Metrograph, Pulp Fiction at The IFC Center and, also at IFC, Ferris Bueller's Day Off… while taking the work day off.

Movie Pass did in fact work, meaning the 32 movies in May 2018 cost me $0.32 each (and I now know Manhattan by movie venue). You’d have to go back to the 1940s to get those prices. But $3 in 2022 is still a steal – those are early 1980s prices!

Labor Day deals below, iPhone vs Samsung camera comparison tomorrow

I’ve outlined Labor Day deals below and I’ll have a smartphone camera comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs the iPhone 13 Pro Max. I find the US Open to be a great venue to test the camera zoom quality on phones.

Sadly, the US Open ends on September 11, and while the rumored iPhone 14 is poised to be announced on Wednesday, September 7, the iPhone 14 release date is expected to be Friday, September 16, just missing the finals. I’ll try to book a Mets game (Yankees are away that week) to test the new cameras, even though the US Open Finals nosebleed seats are ideal for telephoto camera phone testing.

Deals quick link sources

Phone and tablet deals*

*I’ll have iPhone 14 trade-in deals when that launches to keep things fair

Gaming deals

MacBook deals

Laptop deals

Headphones & speaker deals

*Apple may announce the new AirPods Pro earbuds soon, so be aware of that. I don’t want to lead you to buy something that’s soon to be refreshed

TV deals

Smartwatch deals*

*Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch 8, so be aware of that

Smart home deals