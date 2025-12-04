(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📖 Amazon has confirmed that the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will start shipping next week

✍️ Both the regular Scribe and Scribe Colorsoft release on December 10

📅 This comes over two months after the devices were unveiled

📐 The updated versions include thinner designs, better screens, and long battery life

Amazon has a new ReMarkable Paper Pro competitor, and it’s arriving next week. The company has confirmed to The Shortcut that the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will be available starting on December 10, with orders going out right away (no pre-order window, in other words). The regular Kindle Scribe will also be released on the same day, and Amazon is sticking to the prices it announced back in September: $499.99 for the regular Scribe, $629.99 for the Colorsoft.

Amazon: Kindle Scribe Colorsoft

We had a chance to check out the new Kindle Scribe Colorsoft in person during Amazon’s September 30 event in New York City, and it seems like a very compelling package for serious note takers. The tablet is much thinner this time around, measuring just 5.4mm, making it nearly as thin as the 5.1mm ReMarkable Paper Pro. It weighs 400 grams, comes with an 11-inch glare-free display, and has a new coating on the screen to make writing with the included pen feel more like writing on paper. There’s also a new front light system with miniaturized LEDs for more unified lighting.

The regular Kindle Scribe offers 40% faster performance for writing and page turns thanks to an upgraded quad-core processor. The software has been revamped with a new home screen with easy access to your notes, AI-powered search for finding information in your notes, the ability to share notes with Alexa+ for referencing them later, OneNote integration, organizational features like folders, and more. Of course, you also have access to Amazon’s entire Kindle e-book and audiobook library.

The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft takes things up a notch with Amazon’s custom-built Colorsoft display technology, which helps to bring books, drawings, and more to life with soft colors. While not as vibrant as something like an iPad screen, it’s a big quality of life improvement for anyone who may read graphic novels or want to scribble on the go in color. To my eye, it looked just as good as the colors do on my Paper Pro, and I’m curious to see how it holds up in long-term use.

Both Kindle Scribes will last for weeks on a charge, according to Amazon, and they ship with pens with stronger magnets so you don’t lose them. There are also a handful of covers you can get to protect your Kindle Scribe.

While the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will ship on December 10, a third variant won’t arrive until early 2026. That’s the Kindle Scribe without a front light, which will cost even less at $429.99. In addition, Amazon says all three new Kindles will land in the UK and Germany early next year.

