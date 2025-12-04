(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple has removed a popular camera feature from the iPhone 17 Pro

📸 You can no longer use night mode while taking portraits

📱 The feature remains available on older iPhones, however

🤷 It’s unclear why Apple removed the feature - and whether it’ll ever come back

Apple introduced a lot of new camera features on the iPhone 17 Pro, but I don’t think anyone thought Apple would take any away in exchange. It’s recently been discovered that a feature previously available on the iPhone has disappeared without warning: the ability to use Night mode while taking portrait photos.

Users on Reddit were the first to discover that the feature suddenly vanished from their iPhone 17 Pros and Pro Maxes. On my personal iPhone 17 Pro Max, I don’t see the feature either (I’m running the release candidate of iOS 26.2, although that doesn’t seem to matter given that other users are running older versions of iOS 26). The disappearance was then confirmed by Apple to be a real thing in a support document on its website; it used to mention that the 17 Pro series supported Night mode while taking portraits, but now, it only lists phones ranging from the iPhone 16 Pro to the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple’s Night mode support page as of December 4, 2025 at 12:17 p.m. ET. (Screenshot: The Shortcut)

Night mode in portrait was available at one point on the iPhone 17 Pro, and it’s unclear why it’s been removed. Apple’s updated support document confirms that the disappearance isn’t a bug in iOS, either, so we’ll need to wait and see if the feature ever pops back up in future iOS 26 releases.

Thus far, no publication has heard from Apple regarding the removal of the feature, but we’ll update this article if the company releases a statement.

For those curious, you can still use Night mode in other camera modes on the iPhone 17 Pro, as well as in video. You also can take portrait mode photos at nighttime if you want, but the quality will be worse since you can’t enable Night mode to pull out more detail in dark areas of the picture. Hopefully, the feature makes its way back to Apple’s latest flagships in the near future.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.