(Credit: Majin Bu)

📱 Apple’s new “TechWoven” cases for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro have leaked

👀 They seem to have a different, more robust texture than FineWoven

📐 The case has metal buttons and cut-outs for the cameras and ports

🧼 It’s unclear whether they’ll be more durable or easier to keep clean

🎨 Apple will reportedly sell TechWoven cases in five colors

📅 The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro are expected to debut on September 9

Miss FineWoven? It’s making a comeback of sorts in the form of “TechWoven,” Apple’s new cases for the upcoming iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. The cases have leaked in a series of images from Majin Bu, revealing the name of the case, the colors it’ll be sold in, and what the material will look like up close.

(Credit: Majin Bu / X)

Apple’s upcoming TechWoven cases look a lot like the FineWoven cases that it sold for the iPhone 15 series in 2023. As an alternative to the leather cases Apple sold up until then, these cases were anything but a premium offering. Plagued with quality issues, the inability to keep them clean, and the fact that light scratches did more damage than you’d expect, Apple’s FineWoven cases crashed and burned pretty quickly.

It looks like it’ll try to mend things with the introduction of TechWoven. According to the leaked images from Majin Bu, the cases have a more robust texture that seems like it could hold up better than the microfiber-esque nature of FineWoven. The images show off cases for the rumored iPhone 17 Pro and its huge camera cutout on the back, complete with metallic buttons for volume and the Action button.

The cases will support Camera Control, according to Majin Bu, as well as MagSafe. There will also reportedly be two cutouts in the bottom corner to attach a lanyard or shoulder strap, which could turn your iPhone into a fashion accessory.

The leaked images reveal five different color choices for the TechWoven cases: green, blue, black, orange, and purple. Bu says the cases will be more durable than FineWoven and resist collecting grime much better. Of course, only real-world usage will determine whether these cases are up to snuff to use for years down the line. After all, there are already some dings on the cases shown off in the leaks.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series at an event on September 9.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.