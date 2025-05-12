(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple could increase the price of the entire iPhone 17 lineup

🏭 The company is reportedly facing issues making up for lost money due to tariffs by switching suppliers

💰 It’s unclear how much the iPhone 17 will cost compared to the iPhone 16

📅 We expect Apple to announce the iPhone 17 this September

Apple is considering increasing the price of the iPhone 17 series across the board, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The company may use the price increases to make up for any lost money through tariffs with China, which remained imposed at 20% following a 90-day pause on heightened tariffs between the U.S. and China. However, Apple won’t explicitly say why the prices will increase this year.

WSJ says that Apple has been trying to shuffle around its production for the iPhone 17, relying mostly on China while offloading some production to India. However, the change in location isn’t enough to avoid the rumored $900 million hit the company will take due to the tariffs, which could ultimately translate into a higher cost per iPhone come September.

It also seems like Apple will be keeping its reasoning behind the higher price a secret. The company doesn’t want to directly blame tariffs after Amazon got yelled at by the Trump administration for floating the idea of tariff pricing on its store. But it also won’t blame the new design and technologies that’ll be included on the devices. Instead, it seems like the phones will simply cost more than last year.

It’s unclear how much more the iPhone 17 could cost compared to the iPhone 16. So far, neither WSJ nor other tech publications have been able to pin down exact figures, but if I had to take a guess, I’d say around $50-$100 a model, given that’s usually how much Apple increases the price of its devices.

The iPhone 17 is expected to look and act a lot like the iPhone 16, while the iPhone 17 Air will come with an ultra-thin design. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly come with thicker designs and larger batteries, 8K video recording, and huge camera bumps. We expect all four devices to launch this September.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.