One of the biggest mysteries floating around the tech industry lately has been the iPhone 17 price, particularly the iPhone 17 Air. The phone is expected to come with the company’s thinnest phone design to date, which requires a reorganization of the technologies inside so everything can fit.

It’s one of Apple’s most interesting iPhones to date, at least according to the iPhone 17 Air rumors we’ve reported on. But how much is it going to cost?

The Shortcut has been digging around the internet and researching all the latest leaks, and while we don’t have an exact dollar amount, we can make an educated guess based on both leaks and previous iPhone launches.

Here’s how much we think the iPhone 17 Air price could be.

iPhone 17 Air price prediction

(Credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech)

🧑‍🏫 Here’s our take. According to our research, the iPhone 17 Air will cost $899. That’s the same price as the iPhone 16 Plus, which the 17 Air is expected to replace.

🤔 Why this price? Most reputable leaks we’ve seen thus far have suggested the iPhone 17 Air would cost the same as the current iPhone Plus model. While we’ve heard whispers it could cost more, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense. At $999 you’d encroach on iPhone 17 Pro territory, which the 17 Air won’t be able to keep up with given the rumored single rear camera and small battery.

It also makes sense for Apple to charge this amount. The specs will, admittedly, be worse than what we expect the iPhone 17 to have, but the 5.5mm design will be enough of a premium for Apple to justify a higher asking price. Between the slim form factor and all the technologies that need to either be reorganized or reengineered to fit, there’s a lot going on in the 17 Air under the hood, and it’s clear Apple wants better compensation as a result.

Could there be tariff concerns?

With tariff tensions hitting peaks we haven’t seen in decades, a thought on everyone’s minds has been the price of the technology we buy today and tomorrow. While Apple stockpiles millions of current iPhones, many wonder whether the next generation is completely cooked.

Luckily, as of now, the iPhone 17 series pricing shouldn’t be dramatically different compared to the iPhone 16 series thanks to a new tarriff exemption for companies like Apple. That could always change, but right now, President Trump’s exemption of computers, chips, and the like will protect the price of the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 17 Air specs rumors

The more we see iPhone 17 Air rumors, the more we’re convinced it’ll be one of Apple’s most intriguing phones to date. The device is rumored to come with a new design that’s just 5.5mm thin, Apple’s thinnest phone to date. It’ll also reportedly come with a huge camera bump on the back to house a single rear camera and LED flash.

On the front, Apple is rumored to include a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will likely be a cut-out for the Dynamic Island and Face ID at the top, while a USB-C port will sit on the bottom. We’ve also heard that Apple will include the upcoming A19 processor, a battery somewhere between 3,000mAh to 4,000mAh in size, and the same C1 5G modem that we tested in our iPhone 16e review.

Our iPhone 17 Air coverage continues

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.