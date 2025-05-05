🔋 Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air could get a new battery case

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a smaller battery than other iPhones, but it seems like battery life could take a big enough hit for Apple to supplement it with a battery case.

Apple has determined the phone won’t last long enough for a large part of its user base, so to make up for it, the company could release a battery case for it that’ll give users extended endurance if they want it, according to a new report from The Information. We haven’t seen a new battery case from Apple since the one for the iPhone 11 Pro over five years ago.

The Information says that Apple has performed internal tests to determine whether the iPhone 17 Air can last a full day for most users. With other iPhones, around 80-90% of users can get through a full day on a charge. Meanwhile, with the 17 Air, it’s reported that just 60-70% of users can have the same experience.

Reports have suggested that Apple could include new silicone-carbon battery technology in the iPhone 17 Air. This would allow the company to include a physically smaller battery that was much more dense than regular batteries, allowing for a higher capacity in a compact design. It’s the same technology that the OnePlus 13 uses to get a huge 6,000mAh battery in its slim design.

But that doesn’t seem likely given this rumor. Instead, it gives credibility to rumors we’ve heard suggesting the iPhone 17 Air will come with a ~3,500mAh cell. That size isn’t typically enough for all-day endurance nowadays, and while the 17 Air will get features like the C1 5G modem for improved efficiency, its 5.5mm form factor seems too tight for Apple to fit a battery big enough to last a full day.

The battery case will add thickness to the device, which seems to defeat the purpose of having a super-thin phone. If your biggest priority in a new phone is long battery life, it doesn’t seem like this phone will be for you.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to ship with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, a single rear camera, a single speaker, and Apple’s thinnest phone design to date. It’s rumored to launch this September.

