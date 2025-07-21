📸 Apple is reportedly adding a second FaceTime camera to its next iPad Pro

Apple might add a second selfie camera to its next iPad, for the first time in the tablet’s history.

Over the weekend, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg published his Power On newsletter. In it, he mentions the upcoming iPad Pro and how it’ll remain mostly the same as last year. However, one physical difference will reportedly be the inclusion of a second camera on the front of the device. This will help make it easier to take FaceTime calls and selfies while holding the tablet in portrait mode.

Last year, Apple finally listened to customers’ complaints about the position of the FaceTime camera and moved it to landscape orientation on the M4 iPad Pro. With devices like the iPad Pro, it’s rare for you to use it in portrait mode, especially if you own a Smart Keyboard. Most users found they were using it in landscape, which puts the portrait-oriented selfie camera on the left side, giving you a rough angle to work with when making video calls.

After moving it to the longer edge, it puts your face right in the middle of the frame in landscape, but it’s then not great for portrait users. With the next iPad Pro, it seems like Apple will accommodate both orientations with a second selfie camera, presumably of the same quality.

Beyond that, the next iPad Pro is expected to remain largely the same as the current generation, complete with 11-inch and 13-inch OLED sizes. Apple will upgrade the chipset from the M4 to the rumored M5, which will give you a marginal performance boost year-over-year. It’ll be powered by iPadOS 26, which will transform the iPad experience into something far more comparable to the Mac with floating windows, a revamped Files app, and more.

It’s unclear when Apple will release the M5 iPad Pro, but rumors suggest it could arrive later this year, presumably in October after the iPhone 17 launches.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.