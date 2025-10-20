(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple is adjusting how Liquid Glass looks… again

📱 The company’s latest beta of iOS 26.1 includes a new setting for the interface

🪟 You can choose between clear glass or frosted glass, which helps make text and icons more legible

🗣️ The shift comes as some users complain about the appearance of Liquid Glass

⚙️ The new setting is also available in iPadOS 26.1 and macOS 26.1

Apple has gone back and forth a million times about how Liquid Glass should look in its latest software, and it’s shaking things up again. In the fourth developer beta of iOS 26.1, the company has added a new toggle that lets you switch between transparent glass and frosted glass, a new option that allows for much better contrast with text and icons. I installed the beta on my iPhone 17 Pro Max to check it out - here’s your first look.

A comparison between "Tinted" and "Clear" Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1. (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

❄️ Liquid Glass gets frosty. The new “Tinted” version of Liquid Glass adds a white tint to the interface that contrasts nicely with black texts and iconography. The UI is less dependent on switching between dark and light modes to keep text legible, and it’s much more in line with older versions of iOS. It looks similar to previous versions of iOS 26 that frosted the glass everywhere, except this time, it’s a bit more extreme.

👀 It’s way easier to see. I tested the new feature in a handful of apps, and the “Tinted” look helps everything become a lot easier to see. Of course, it doesn’t feel quite as modern as the standard Liquid Glass appearance, but it’s a nice addition if you absolutely despise the look of the UI out of the box.

💻 Available on more devices, too. iPhones aren’t the only devices in Apple’s lineup getting the new setting. The fourth betas of iPadOS 26.1 and macOS Tahoe 26.1 also include the feature, allowing you to customize the look of all your devices consistently. I do wish it were available on the Apple Watch, too, but maybe it’ll be included with the public release of all this new software.

📅 When does iOS 26.1 come out? Speaking of which, Apple is expected to drop iOS 26.1 in the near future. Whether it’s by the end of October or in early November is unclear, but since we’re on the fourth beta, you can expect it sometime soon.

