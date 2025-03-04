🆕 iOS 18.4 will bring eight new emojis for users to enjoy

👍 “Face with bags under eyes is bound to be popular”

👀 Other emojis include a Leafless tree, Root vegetable, Harp, Shovel, Fingerprint, Splatter, and a flag for the island of Sark

📆 iOS 18.4 will publicly release in early April

iOS 18.4 will introduce several new features to the iPhone, but it’s always fun to see Apple add new emojis so we can express ourselves better.

Apple is adding eight new emoji as part of iOS 18.4 that were first teased in May 2024, and there’s one that I can see myself using a lot: “face with bags under eyes”. The other emoji include Fingerprint, Leafless tree, Root vegetable, Harp, Shovel, and Splatter. There’s also a flag for the island of Sark.

The Unicode Consortium has created and approved the emojis, which are then given their own spin by Apple and other companies like Google. We’ve seen users changing the meaning of emojis completely (I’m looking at you, eggplant), so don’t be shocked if these emojis aren’t used as they were originally intended.

You’ll need to be on iOS 18.4 to see the new emojis in action. Otherwise, those who are stuck on iOS 18.3 will only see a blank icon.

Although new emoji alone may not justify updating, iOS 18.4 includes other enhancements. A new Food Recipes section is being added to Apple News+, Apple Intelligence will support more languages, Priority Notifications will let identify urgent updates, and Ambient Music control lets you pick curated Apple Music playlists through the Control Center.

It’s important to note that ,any of the new features of iOS 18.4 are powered by Apple Intelligence, which means you’ll need a compatible device to get the most out of the new iPhone update.

Developers can access iOS 18.4 right now and the new emojis, but the new update will officially roll out to everyone in early April.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.