🍽️ Apple wants to improve your cooking game with iOS 18.4

📱 The company is adding a new Food section to the News+ app

📄 It’ll give you a ton of different recipes and step-by-step instructions

🧑‍🍳 There are also health tips, kitchen tips, and more

💰 The feature will require a subscription to News+

Apple just released the first iOS 18.4 beta, and besides the new Vision Pro app for visionOS 2.4, there's one feature that could genuinely improve your life on day one: the Food section in Apple News+.

Apple will officially add a new section called “Food” to the News+ app in iOS 18.4, and it's designed to be your new kitchen companion. It's an extension of Apple’s News+ subscription so you'll need to pay monthly to use it, but it sounds enticing if you’re a home cook or self-certified chef.

The new Food section in Apple News+. (Screenshots)

The new section of News+ can be found by going to the Following tab at the bottom of the app. From there, tap Food and you’ll be sent to a new page curated by Apple News editors featuring stories, articles, and more on the world of food. You’ll also get a dedicated section for healthy eating and tips to improve the meals you make. You also get a slew of cooking tips from top experts to help you improve your skill set.

The most valuable part of the Food section is the recipe list. Tap the “Recipe Catalog” button at the top to access tens of thousands of different recipes sourced from various outlets and publishers across the web. There, you’ll find options for dinner, quick eats, vegetarian and other diet-restricted recipes, breakfasts, desserts, and more. Tap on a recipe to view its ingredients and steps to make it, hit “Save” to save it to your personal collection, and hit “Cook” for live step-by-step instructions on how to prepare the dish at hand.

Apple is good at shipping features like this that seem like obvious additions to its services, yet aren’t already there. Having easy access to a virtually limitless cookbook on your iPhone or iPad could be the key factor that convinces people to sign up for News+.

Apple will release the Food section in News+ with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, which is expected to land in April. It requires News+ which costs $12.99 per month on its own and comes bundled with Apple One plans.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.