Not to be left out of Copilot+ PCs and all the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptops, Intel has teased Lunar Lake and all of its AI muscle ahead of its full Computex 2024 unveiling.

Intel has promised its next mobile processors, codenamed Lunar Lake, will beat Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips. The silicon maker detailed Lunar Lake chips will ship during the fourth quarter of 2024 with new Lion Cove” performance cores (“P-cores”) as well as new “Skymont” efficiency (“E-cores”) to bring a significant increase in computing power.

Additionally, Lunar Lake will introduce a new, more powerful Xe2 GPU called Battlemage and on paper it should deliver 1.5 times more performance than Intel’s last generation graphics.

To combat Qualcomm on the AI front, Intel has promised its next mobile chips will deliver more than 45 TOPS of AI processing power – which happens to be the exact number Qualcomm’s mobile CPUs offer. Intel is also integrating a new Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) into the NPU to improve AI acceleration.

For the first time in years, it seems there’s a real battle for PCs supremacy with Micrsoft fully switching its latest Surface lineup from Intel to Qualcomm. We’ll learn more about Lunar Lake and likely more from Intel soon as we cover Computex in Taipei next week.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.