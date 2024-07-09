📸 Insta360 Flow is a compact iPhone gimbal that can fit into a large pocket

🤖 It uses AI, similar to Apple’s Front Row, to keep you in the shot

🦵 The base of the gimbal splits apart to form tripod legs

💰 It costs $149, rivaling the $159 DJI Osmo Mobile 6

Insta360 has announced its first iPhone camera gimbal called the Flow, and content creators who want a pocket-sized gimbal are going to love it.

The Insta360 Flow utilizes Apple’s DockKit technology to add AI tracking to the native camera app and third-party apps like Instagram and TikTok. The tracking technology works similarly to Front Row for FaceTime calls. However, instead of just moving and zooming the camera frame, this gimbal will rotate and adjust its pitch to keep you in the shot.

(credit: Insta360)

The gimbal features an L-shaped arm that rotates freely in a 360-degree motion, so you can literally run circles around it. This also makes the gimbal fantastic for capturing skating and biking as well. It even features horse tracking for enthusiastic equestrians.

(credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Flow’s L-shaped arm also folds down to be easily pocketable. Our favorite feature on this gimbal is its telescoping handle, which also splits apart into a tripod leg. It can carry the weight of even Apple’s largest phone, as seen in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

This MagSafe mount will be sold separately with pricing TBA later (credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Flow is available now for $149, which is slightly less expensive than the chief rival, the $159 DJI Osmo Mobile 6 launch price. Other recent camera stabilizing options can be seen in our DJI Pocket 3 review and, for EIS, our GoPro Hero 12 review. We’ll add an Insta360 Flow review to The Shortcut as soon we get our hands on one.