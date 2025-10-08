🆕 Sony has unveiled another special edition PS5 controller

Sony is launching yet another special edition PS5 DualSense controller called Icon Blue, but this one is exclusive to Walmart.

It features different shades of blue across the thumbsticks and main body, plus fun little additions such as the PlayStation shapes on the touchpad and Katakana characters on the back that spell out “PlayStation” in Japanese.

According to Sony designer Leo Cardoso, the design captures the “feeling of anticipation and wonder” when you boot up the PS5. The vibrant blue colourway is inspired by just that, as he explains in this longer passage:

“From the moment the console powers on and the DualSense controller lights up, that signature blue glow signals the start of something special. It’s the spark that draws you into new worlds and immersive gameplay. Inspired by PlayStation’s iconic shades of blue, this design captures the feeling of anticipation and wonder every time you pick up the controller. As a nod to our origins, we added Katakana characters on the back that spell our name the Japanese way: Pureisutēshon.“

If you’ve been wondering how much the Icon Blue PS5 controller costs, when it comes out and where you can grab one, then read on as I’ve rounded up all the important details for you.

Icon Blue PS5 controller price

Sony has attached an $84.99 price tag to this blue special edition PS5 controller.

That puts it in and around what we’d expect with special edition controllers , as other recent options, including the God of War 20th Anniversary controller have the same $84.99 retail price.

Icon Blue PS5 controller pre-order

It doesn’t look like you’ll be able to pre-order the PS5 Icon Blue controller, which is a bit of a shame and unlike other special editions. It means that stock will likely be quite limited and could sell out quickly.

Icon Blue PS5 controller release date

The Icon Blue Special Edition Controller goes on sale starting October 20, 2025, and will be available to order only from Walmart when the time comes.

Sony has unveiled a lot of fun special controllers recently, with exciting colourways for the 20th anniversary of God of War, plus ones for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and a range of accessories for Ghost of Yotei.

There’s no doubt that the Icon Blue PS5 controller is another tempting addition, especially for those who just have to collect them all.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.