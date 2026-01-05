🆕 HP has unveiled its range of gaming laptops for 2026 at CES

HP has unveiled its 2026 range of gaming laptops at this year’s CES trade show, and there’s a big change on the naming front.

The brand first introduced gaming laptops in 2023, and after two years of them being released under the ‘HP’ name, they’ll now be under the HyperX brand.

HyperX was previously Kingston’s gaming peripherals line, including keyboards, mice, headsets, and more, but HP acquired the brand back in 2021 for some $4.25 million.

Since then, it’s been largely quiet on the HyperX front apart from some infrequent peripheral releases, but HP has now put it front and center into the world of gaming laptops and desktops with its new releases over the course of the year.

HyperX Omen Max 16

The flagship model for 2026 from HP is the HyperX Omen Max 16, which features a combo of a next-gen Intel processor (as yet unnamed) and Nvidia’s top-end RTX 5090 24GB laptop GPU.

This pair of components should consume up to 300W of power, which is up 50W from last year’s model. HP claims that this will be the fastest gaming laptop on the market, which’ll need powering by a hefty, redesigned 460W GaN charger, and predictably will have battery life in the minutes rather than hours.

As well as packing all that power inside, HP has also opted for a 16-inch 2560x1600 240Hz OLED screen for solid detail and slick motion, a triple fan cooling system and a 1000Hz polling rate keyboard (apparently 4x faster than older models).

Configurations will be available up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage for lots of speed and power.

There will be more modest (although probably still quite dear) configs of this laptop with either an RTX 5070 Ti or 5080 GPU, plus 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 512GB and 1TB SSD options to suit. No pricing information has been given just yet.

HyperX Omen 16

Stripping away the Max branding , the HyperX Omen 16 feels more like a mainstream laptop in the larger 16-inch size class.

It’s set to be available with a wide range of current and next-gen AMD and Intel processor choices that are paired with either an Nvidia RTX 5060 or 5070 GPU that’s targeting more mid-range performance.

This laptop, therefore, provides up to 200W of total platform power, with a smaller battery and charger in tow. The OLED screen retains the same 2560x1600 resolution, although it downclocks the refresh rate to 165Hz as opposed to 240Hz.

One model in this lineup for the Omen 16 features an 8000Hz polling rate keyboard – which could be a first for a gaming laptop – for faster reporting of inputs (designed more for competitive players than mere mortals). This isn’t even an option on the Omen Max 16 model.

HyperX Omen 15

The final model unveiled at CES 2026 is the slightly smaller HyperX Omen 15. This is perhaps the most mainstream and likely popular option, with it being one of the most configurable models here.

There is a wide range of AMD and Intel parts available – some 15 different choices – that are paired with RTX 5050, 5060 or 5070 GPUs, depending on the spec level you choose. This provides up to 170W of total platform power alongside storage and RAM configs that max out at 1TB and 48GB, respectively.

You also get a choice of screen resolution and size, with options ranging from a 1920x1200 165Hz IPS screen on the cheaper models up to a 2880x1800 120Hz OLED when you go up the price ladder.

HP has provided an 8000Hz polling rate keyboard option with this choice, too, although we still don’t know how much this laptop is going to be just yet.

