😎 Tune in today for a new PlayStation State of Play stream

📅 You can tune in at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET

⌛ The show will last over 40 minutes and will focus on PS5 games

👀 We should get updates on Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play event takes place today, February 12, and promises to deliver a slew of new PS5 titles for gamers to look forward to in the months ahead.

We’re expecting to get updates on some previously announced marquee titles, like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Ghost of Yotei. There’s a chance we could see other upcoming PS5 games like Marvel’s Wolverine and Bungie’s Marathon, too.

However, with the show scheduled to last over 40 minutes, there’s bound to be plenty of surprises and new reveals. One title that could be shown is a remastered compilation of the first three God of War games, and we could see more of the best Xbox games, like Hellblade 2, come to PS5.

There’s plenty to look forward to, then, so make sure you tune in today for every announcement. We’ll be rounding up the biggest reveals from the show in case you missed it.

How to watch today’s PlayStation State of Play event

You can watch Sony’s State of Play event live today at 5pm ET, 2pm PT, 10pm GMT, 11pm CET on YouTube and Twitch. We’ll also embed the stream below once it’s live so you can watch it right here.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.