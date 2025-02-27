📆 AMD’s new RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs will be revealed tomorrow

AMD will reveal its next-generation of GPUs, the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, tomorrow and anticipation is high.

PC gamers will hope that AMD can offer a viable alternative to Nvidia’s latest line up of graphics cards. Nvidia’s 50-series GPUs have received generally positive reviews, but the high prices, lack of availability and manufacturing issues have created an opportunity for AMD to capitalize on.

AMD will have to price the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 aggressively if it wants to increase its ever-waning market share, and early rumors suggest the cards won’t be cheap enough to make consumers think twice over choosing Nvidia.

Frank Azor, from AMD’s consumer and gaming marketing division, dismissed a recent RX 9070 XT price leak. “An $899 USD starting price point was never part of the plan” said Azor in a reply on X.

Thankfully, we’ll soon know more. The AMD Radeon RX 9000 series event takes place tomorrow at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET and you can watch it live on the AMD Gaming YouTube channel or in the embed below.

The RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 will begin shipping in early March, though we expect to get a solid release date from AMD during the event. We should also get confirmation of the MSRP of the two cards – though that doesn’t mean they will be purchasable for that price. Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti is supposed to be $750, but it’s almost impossible to get the card for that price.

While it’s always best to take AMD’s performance findings with a pinch of salt, we should get a better of idea of how the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 stack up against Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080.

We’ll be live blogging the event here on The Shortcut, so check back tomorrow for all the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 news, including the price and release date.

