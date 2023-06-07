(Credit: Warner Bros.)

A Hogwarts Legacy trial is now available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, letting you enjoy the first hour of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest releases this year, and it scored favorably with critics, despite the backlash surrounding Harry Potter’s creator, JK Rowling.

You’ll need to be a member of Sony’s highest PlayStation Plus tier, which costs $17.99 per month. It’s the only way to access Game Trials, timed demos that let you carry your progress with you if you purchase the full game.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Hogwarts Legacy trial

🧙‍♀️ You can now play up to an hour of Hogwarts Legacy

🆕 A Game Trial is available to PS Plus Premium subscribers

💰 PlayStation Plus Premium costs $17.99

☁️ You also get access to classic games and cloud streaming of PS3 games

Frustratingly, the length of each Game Trial varies. Some titles let you experience the first few hours of a game, while others – like Hogwarts Legacy – only give you one hour of playtime before your trial is up.

That might still be enough to convince you whether the game is for you, but speaking from experience, it takes a couple of hours before Hogwarts Legacy really finds its groove, as the opening section is quite story-driven and restricted when it comes to gameplay.

Once you get into the swing of being a student at Hogwarts and are allowed to explore the world around you, Hogwarts Legacy becomes a really satisfying open-world RPG.

As someone who isn’t a fan of Harry Potter, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed what I’ve played and think it may end up in our best PS5 games list. Unfortunately, my progress has been thoroughly derailed by the juggernaut known as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Hogwarts Legacy recently launch on PS4 and Xbox One, and it’s finally coming to Nintendo Switch on November 14. The game has already topped 15 million sales and grossed over $1 billion, and Warner Bros. has high hopes the game will perform well on Nintendo’s popular hybrid console.

If your PS Plus subscription has expired, you can save money with our PlayStation Plus discount code. You can then upgrade to PS Plus Extra or Premium for less.