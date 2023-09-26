Discover more from The Shortcut
Google Pixel 8 Pro pre-order deal includes a Pixel Watch 2 for free
Google is throwing in its refreshed smartwatch if you pre-order a Google Pixel 8 Pro
Another Google Pixel 8 Pro leak has surfaced ahead of the company’s ‘Made by Google’ event on October 4 – and it’ll please those who are thinking about pre-ordering the flagship phone.
After learning the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro price will likely be $699 and $899, respectively, it appears Google wants to sweeten the deal for those who want to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro by including a free Pixel Watch 2.
Another leak from Kamila Wojciechowska, who shared a promo doc outlining the price of Google’s new handset, shows that Google will be giving away a Pixel Watch 2 with every Pixel 8 Pro pre-order, which is due to get a refresh this year.
With the Pixel 8 Pro expected to cost $899 and last year’s Pixel Watch costing $349, that’s a great saving, especially if you want to be fully invested in Google’s ecosystem. The Pixel Watch 2 also comes with some improvements over last year’s model, including a stress and skin temperature sensor, and automatic workout detection for seven different workouts, according to 91mobiles.
Google will be hoping to take some of the fanfare away from Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Giving away the Pixel Watch 2 makes sense if it wants to carve out a market share in the smartwatch market, which is largely dominated by the Apple Watch.
The new Apple Watch Series 9 continues to build on Apple’s wearable, introducing new features like precision finding for iPhone, NameDrop, Siri health queries, and a double tap gesture that lets you navigate and confirm commands by tapping your index finger and thumb together twice.
The Made by Google event date is October 4 and it starts at 10am ET in New York City. We’ll be in attendance, so stay tuned to The Shortcut for everything you need to know about Google’s new devices.