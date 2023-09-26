Another Google Pixel 8 Pro leak has surfaced ahead of the company’s ‘Made by Google’ event on October 4 – and it’ll please those who are thinking about pre-ordering the flagship phone.

After learning the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro price will likely be $699 and $899, respectively, it appears Google wants to sweeten the deal for those who want to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro by including a free Pixel Watch 2.

Another leak from Kamila Wojciechowska, who shared a promo doc outlining the price of Google’s new handset, shows that Google will be giving away a Pixel Watch 2 with every Pixel 8 Pro pre-order, which is due to get a refresh this year.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Pixel 8 Pro pre-order deal

👀 It looks like Googe Pixel Pro 8 pre-orders will come with a nice bonus

⌚️ Google will include the Pixel Watch 2 for free

💰 The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to cost $899

🆓 The Pixel Watch 2 should cost around $349 to $400

With the Pixel 8 Pro expected to cost $899 and last year’s Pixel Watch costing $349, that’s a great saving, especially if you want to be fully invested in Google’s ecosystem. The Pixel Watch 2 also comes with some improvements over last year’s model, including a stress and skin temperature sensor, and automatic workout detection for seven different workouts, according to 91mobiles.

Google appears to be giving away the Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders. (Credit: @Za_Rackzke on X)

Google will be hoping to take some of the fanfare away from Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Giving away the Pixel Watch 2 makes sense if it wants to carve out a market share in the smartwatch market, which is largely dominated by the Apple Watch.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 continues to build on Apple’s wearable, introducing new features like precision finding for iPhone, NameDrop, Siri health queries, and a double tap gesture that lets you navigate and confirm commands by tapping your index finger and thumb together twice.

The Made by Google event date is October 4 and it starts at 10am ET in New York City. We’ll be in attendance, so stay tuned to The Shortcut for everything you need to know about Google’s new devices.