If you’re a regular Google Calendar user like me, you’ve probably realized that dark mode isn’t available in your browser like it is on your phone or tablet. After many years of users demanding it add the feature, Google has started rolling out a refreshed version of Calendar for the web which gives you the option to switch to a darker interface when you want. It can also switch to dark mode automatically at night.

How to turn on Google Calendar dark mode on web

Google is rolling out dark mode for Google Calendar on the web now, and once it hits your account, here’s how you can enable it.

Go to calendar.google.com

Click the Settings icon in the top-right corner

Click “Appearance”

Choose “Light,” “Dark",” or “Device default”

Up until now, you’ve had to use third-party extensions to get dark mode for Google Calendar on desktop. But while that’s no longer true, Google does warn that some third-party extensions could malfunction and look wonky if you switch to dark mode before they’re updated to accommodate.

In addition to dark mode, Google is also adding some Material 3 design touches to the Calendar interface to help it feel fresh. There are new button designs, sidebars, dialog boxes, and typography throughout that give Calendar a 2024 touch. The changes aren’t drastic by any means, and there won’t be a learning curve to get used to the changes. They’re more so facelifts that feel different but are functionally the same.

Google says it’s also adding dark mode to the Tasks interface on web. You’ll be able to switch to it the same way you can in Calendar by going to tasks.google.com and hitting the Settings icon.

Google Calendar’s new interface is rolling out now to all users, both free and paid through Google Workspace. It might take a couple days to reach your account, but it will eventually.