(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

If you own an Android phone and your battery life hasn’t been great lately, it’s time to update Instagram.

Google has issued a warning for those who use Instagram on Android, saying that there’s an issue with battery life in a post to the Android Help Community. Luckily, it seems that the issue has been resolved, and the latest version of Instagram (version 382.0.0.49.84, to be exact) is rolling out now.

(Credit: Android Help Community)

The battery drain issue was first reported by those who updated their phones to the May 2025 security patch. That update has started rolling out to Pixel users and some Samsung Galaxy users, including those on the Galaxy S25. Users originally believed it had to do with some under-the-hood issue with the patch itself, but as it turns out, there’s some conflict with Instagram.

What that conflict is remains unclear, but it seems significant enough that Google has posted about it publicly.

I have about five different Android phones on my desk right now, and on each of them, I was able to update to the latest version of Instagram. The update seems to be rolling out broadly to all users, so it should be as easy as visiting the Play Store and checking for updates to restore your battery life to the way it was.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.