The next big PC port from PlayStation Studios is God of War Ragnarok, which arrives on September 16. The game will be joined by Until Dawn sometime in the fall, bringing two more PlayStation franchises to PC.

However, there’s one big caveat that could stop you from enjoying either title when they are released: you’ll need a PlayStation Network account to play them.

Like the recently released Ghost of Tsushima, Sony is making it mandatory to have an active PlayStation Network account if you want to play its exclusive titles. That may be fine for many who already own a PS5 and are looking to double dip on PC, but the reality is that some countries can’t even create a PlayStation Network account.

PlayStation Network is available in 73 countries, but it isn’t supported in 118 countries. That means places such as Monaco, Serbia, Lithuania, Jamaica, and Belarus won’t be able to play either God of War Ragnarok or Until Dawn when they release later this year.

Some PC players are also against signing up for Sony’s network as a matter of principle. The PlayStation Network was hacked in April 2011, forcing Sony to deactivate the service for 23 days. While those days are thankfully behind the Japanese company, some players haven’t forgotten, and it probably didn’t help that Insomniac Games – a PlayStation first-party studio – also fell victim to hackers on December 12 of last year.

Sony recently had to backtrack on its decision after it tried to make Helldivers 2 players sign up for a PlayStation Network account. It led to a mass outcry among fans of the game and thousands of negative reviews on Steam. Thankfully, the decision was eventually reversed, but it seems like Sony is now making it abundantly clear you won’t be able to play its games without having a PlayStation Network account moving forward.

Like most PC ports from PlayStation, God of War Ragnarok will support unlocked frame rates, ultrawide support, Nvidia DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support, and the recently released Valhalla DLC will be included. It could also benefit from the new PlayStation overlay that allows PC gamers to earn PlayStation Trophies on PC.

God of War Ragnarok and Until Dawn should include DualSense support, too, though you’ll likely have to use a USB cable for the functionality to work. Check out our extensive guide on how to use the PS5 DualSense on PC for more.

