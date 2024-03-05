🆓 You can get a free 14-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online

👍 Nintendo Switch Online lets you access online multiplayer and hundreds of classic NES, SNES and Game Boy games

📆 The offer ends on March 17, so claim it now

🚨 Your free trial will automatically convert into a 1-month auto-renewing membership if you don’t cancel before the trial ends

Nintendo is giving away a 14-day free trial to its Switch Online service to celebrate Mario Day on March 10, which lets you access a library of hundreds of classic games and online access to some of the best Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The offer is available to claim now but ends on March 17 at 11:59 PT. Just head over to My Nintendo to claim your free 14-day Nintendo Switch Online and select the "Redeem" button. You'll receive a download code for the Nintendo Switch Online 14-Day Free Trial.

You’ll then need to visit the Nintendo Switch eShop or head to this link and select the "Enter Code" option to enter your download code and begin the trial period. Make sure you redeem it before 3/20/2024 at 11:59 pm PT.

Of course, there are a few terms and conditions to keep in mind. The free trial is only available in in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina. Your free trial will automatically convert into a 1-month auto-renewing membership at the then-current price unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial.

To celebrate Mar10 Day, Nintendo has also released a ‘Mario Through the Years’ trailer, featuring the best Mario games for Switch. Notable absentees from the trailer include Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, which were only available as part of the limited-time release of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.