Get 3 Nintendo Switch games for the price of 2 with this fantastic Best Buy deal
The offer applies to upcoming Switch games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG
The Nintendo Switch might be almost six years old, but it still has a fantastic selection of games on the way, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, Pikmin 4, Hogwarts Legacy and Persona 5 Tactica.
Luckily, Best Buy is running an incredible Switch game deal that lets you buy three games for the price of two (the game of equal or lesser value is free), and the promotion applies to all the big upcoming releases and some of the best Nintendo Switch games available, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
The only catch, per see, is that you need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to take advantage of this offer which will save you up to $70, depending on which games you buy. A My Best Buy Plus membership costs $49.99 a year, while My Best Total costs $179.99 a year.
You’re best opting for the My Best Buy Plus membership if you want to take advantage of this Switch deal, as you’ll still save $20 and can enjoy exclusive member prices, exclusive access to hot products like the Starfield Constellation Edition, and free two-day shipping. My Best Buy Total is more appropriate for those who need tech support and protection plans, like Apple Care.
Check out the full list of qualifying Nintendo Switch game deals below:
Super Mario Bros. Wonder - $59.99
Super Mario RPG - $59.99
Pikmin 4 - $59.99
Pikmin 1 + 2 - $49.99
WarioWare: Move It! - $49.99
Detective Pikachu Returns - $49.99
Sonic Superstars - $59.99
Persona 5 Tactica - $59.99
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE - $59.99
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - $59.99
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Deluxe Edition - $59.99
Disney Illusion Island - $39.99
Tunic - $44.99
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe - $59.99
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $49.99
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition - $44.99
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails - $44.99
Sonic Origins Plus - $39.99
Everybody 1-2-Switch! - $29.99
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $29.99
Samba de Amigo: Party Central - $39.99
Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $59.99
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Deluxe Edition - $49.99
Front Mission 1st Limited Edition - $39.99
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE: MYSTERIOUS Limited Edition - $109.99
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Deluxe Edition - $59.99
Super Bomberman R 2 - $49.99
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $59.99
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - $59.99
Gal Guardians: Demon Purge - $39.99
Splatoon 3 - $59.99
CRYMACHINA Deluxe Edition - $59.99
We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $29.99
Fire Emblem Engage - $59.99
Metroid Prime Remastered - $39.99
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - $69.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $59.99
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $59.99
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - $59.99
Fae Farm - $59.99
Celeste - $34.99
AKIBA’s TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut - $39.99
Rune Factory 3 Special - $39.99
