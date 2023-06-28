(Credit: The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch might be almost six years old, but it still has a fantastic selection of games on the way, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, Pikmin 4, Hogwarts Legacy and Persona 5 Tactica.

Luckily, Best Buy is running an incredible Switch game deal that lets you buy three games for the price of two (the game of equal or lesser value is free), and the promotion applies to all the big upcoming releases and some of the best Nintendo Switch games available, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Best Buy Switch game deal

The only catch, per see, is that you need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to take advantage of this offer which will save you up to $70, depending on which games you buy. A My Best Buy Plus membership costs $49.99 a year, while My Best Total costs $179.99 a year.

You’re best opting for the My Best Buy Plus membership if you want to take advantage of this Switch deal, as you’ll still save $20 and can enjoy exclusive member prices, exclusive access to hot products like the Starfield Constellation Edition, and free two-day shipping. My Best Buy Total is more appropriate for those who need tech support and protection plans, like Apple Care.

Check out the full list of qualifying Nintendo Switch game deals below:

