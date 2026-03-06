🐐 Two new games, GOAT and 2048, are coming to the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

👌 Users will control the games using the EMG+ wristband, relying on gestures instead of a traditional controller

🎮 The games are intended for “in-between moments” and may lead to more titles on the platform

💰 The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses launched in the US in September 2025 starting at $799

If you’ve picked up a pair of Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, you’ll soon be able to enjoy games on the device.

As announced by Dilmer Valecillos on X, a developer advocate at Meta, two games are coming to the Meta Ray-Ban Display: GOAT and 2048.

As you might expect, you’ll be able to play both games without a controller, and will instead use the Meta Ray-Ban Display’s EMG+ wristband to perform gestures.

GOAT is a simple vertical platformer that’s in a similar vein to Doodle Jump, while 2048 is a popular puzzle game where you add numbers to reach the total of 2048.

Valecillos says the games will be perfect to play in those “in-between moments” and it could pave the way for more titles to come to the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses in the future.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display launched in the US in September 2025 and starts at $799. The pitch is that the AI glasses let you interact with digital content while staying fully present in the physical world.

It’s expected that Apple will launch its own pair of smart glasses in the near future, though it’s fair to say that Meta is the market leader as it stands.

