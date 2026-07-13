(Credit: Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung might upgrade the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s wireless charging speed

⚡️ A new leak says it’ll go from 15W to 20W on the new model

🧲 However, one important feature might still be missing

🤷 It’s unclear if the Flip 8 will get the same upgrade

📆 Samsung will announce the Fold 8 on July 22

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is still leaking out ahead of its July 22 announcement date, and a new report claims to shed light on an upgrade we haven’t heard much about: wireless charging. SamMobile says that the Z Fold 8 will get an upgrade in wireless charging speed, going from 15W to 20W. While that difference isn’t massive, it should help the phone juice up a bit quicker when you’re in a pinch.

It’s worth noting that SamMobile doesn’t mention whether the Fold 8 Ultra will also get the upgraded speed, but we expect both phones to share a vast majority of specifications based on previous leaks. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 isn’t mentioned either, likely because it’s expected to stick with 15W wireless charging.

What SamMobile also doesn’t mention is proper Qi2 support. While wireless charging is getting faster on the Fold 8, it doesn’t seem like Qi2.2 support is coming to any of Samsung’s foldables this year. This would enable 25W wireless charging with support for magnetic attachments like chargers, wallets, kickstands, and more. In the US, the only phones to ship with true Qi2 support is the Pixel 10 series from Google. Not even the Galaxy S26 series made the leap.

It’s not surprising to see Samsung skip Qi2 support once again, but it’s disappointing regardless. Qi2 has struggled to get off the ground due to Android manufacturers ignoring all the requirements it takes to get the certification, all while third-party case companies continue to pump out magnetic protectors to add some level of the functionality to smartphones that skip it. We expect there to be plenty of magnetic Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra cases, too, but those who want to use a magnetic Qi2 charger and go caseless will be out of luck.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra on July 22 at Unpacked in London. The two phones will sport different designs, with the former opting for a wider form factor while the latter takes on a slightly thicker version of the Fold 7’s design. Both will be equipped with upgraded cameras, sharper screens, bigger batteries, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.