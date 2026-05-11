(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung is rolling out AirDrop support to the Galaxy S25 series

⬆️ It’s part of the new One UI 8.5 update

🛜 The feature works through Quick Share to let you send files to iPhones, and vice versa

⚙️ AirDrop support originally debuted on Pixel phones before reaching the Galaxy S26

Samsung is bringing one of the hottest new Android features to last year’s Galaxy S25 lineup: AirDrop.

As part of the company’s new One UI 8.5 update, AirDrop is finally being released to the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The feature comes two months after the Galaxy S26 family got it, making it the first non-Pixel phone to support it.

AirDrop support integrates directly with Quick Share on Android. So long as you turn on Apple device support in the settings app, when you go to share a file through Quick Share, you’ll see available iPhones, MacBooks, and more pop up. Tap on any of them, and you’ll watch your file transfer seamlessly.

I’ve used the feature a ton on my Galaxy S26 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro XL, and it works like a charm. Now, those who use Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series will get the same advantages.

One UI 8.5 brings a few other features to the table as well. Samsung has updated the look and feel of the software with more transparency and blur effects, along with enhanced personalization features to help make your phone feel like yours. There are more agentic Galaxy AI features than ever before, and there are a slew of improvements to apps like Camera and Samsung Health. You can check out the full release notes on Android Authority.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 update is rolling out now to users in the United States and Korea on the Galaxy S25 family. The update is also said to be rolling out to the Galaxy S24 family momentarily, which means anyone who owns those devices could also be getting AirDrop support soon.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.