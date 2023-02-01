Get up to $100 by reserving Galaxy Book

All three laptops in the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 lineup are stunning. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro looks to be Samsung’s main Ultrabook, while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is going to be a dream come true for artists. Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that’s looking to knock everything out of the park with a huge performance profile as the best laptop of the bunch.

But while all of these Samsung laptops for 2023 have a gorgeous aluminum chassis, stunning AMOLED displays and more Galaxy features than you can shake a stick at – none of that means anything if the laptops don’t have the horsepower to make them go.

Now that you’ve seen our Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on review and those Galaxy S23 colors up close, I’m going to take a quick look at all the key specs for these three laptops, to help you decide which one is right for your needs.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro key specs

There are two different versions of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: a 14-inch and a 16-inch model. The actual specs inside are exactly the same no matter which laptop you buy, except for a larger display and larger chassis on the 16-inch model. The differences are noted below.

CPU: Intel 13th gen Core processor (we don’t know which one)

GPU: Intel Iris graphics

RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

SSD: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery: 63Wh (14-inch), 76Wh (16-inch)

Dimensions (W x H x D): 12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44in (14-inch); 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49in (16-inch)

Weight: 2.42lb (14-inch); 3.4lb (16-inch)

Display: 14-inch 1800p AMOLED (14-inch); 16-inch 1800p AMOLED (16-inch)

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 key specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has about the same specs as the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, but it has a 2-in-1 chassis that’ll make it perfect for artists.

CPU: Intel Core i5/i7

GPU: Intel Iris

RAM: 8GB,16GB, 32GB

SSD: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery: 76Wh

Dimensions: 13.99 x 9.86 x 0.49in

Weight: 3.7 lb

Display: 16-inch AMOLED, 1800p

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra key specs