The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Book 3 360 and Book 3 Ultra have all launched on February 1, and each device seems great in its own respect. However, all three versions of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 clock in at different price points, so it’s hard to gauge exactly which one you have the budget for.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a luxury laptop through and through, regardless of configuration. You can expect a better value from many of the other best laptops, though with fewer Samsung Galaxy-specific features and design traits.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro price

Starts at $1,449

Basic model, standard Ultrabook

Available in 14-inch and 16-inch models

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is what the rest of the lineup is based on. This is a standard Ultrabook, packed with the latest Intel Core processors and everything else you’d expect from an ultraportable laptop in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 price

Starts at $1,899

Samsung’s laptop for artists

Only available in a 16-inch model

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 packs largely the same specs as the base Galaxy Book 3 Pro, but only comes in a larger 16-inch configuration. That, combined with the 2-in-1 capabilities and included S-Pen is why the price is considerably higher than the Book 3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra price

Starts at $2,399

Ultimate performance for creative professionals

The only Galaxy Book 3 with discrete graphics

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the most expensive laptop in the lineup, but it kind of makes sense. The Ultra only comes with a 16-inch display, just like the 360, but it’s packed with much more powerful 45W processors and discrete graphics. The laptop will come with either an Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4070, which will not only be able to power the best PC games, but will be super useful in video editing and other content creation workloads.