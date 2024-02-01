(Credit: Square Enix)

Sony has shared the three PS Plus free games subscribers can download in February – and it’s an eclectic mix.

Headlining the free PS5 games this month is Foamstars, Square Enix’s 4v4 competitive online shooter that’s been heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Splatoon series.

You’ll need to spray foam to build terrain and then use the slippery surfaces to surf around the arena at high speed. Use your foam to create vantage points, take out the opposition and defend against enemy attacks.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: free PS Plus games

🆓 Sony has announced the three free PS Plus games for February

🙌 Subscribers can download Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising

📆 The free games will be available from February 6

🚨 Don’t forget to download January’s free PS Plus games before then

The second free PS Plus game for February is Rollerdrome, a stylish third-person shooter from Roll7, the studio behind the acclaimed OlliOlli series. Pull off tricks to gain ammunition while taking out enemies in this intense shooter-skater hybrid.

Rounding up February’s PlayStation Plus free games lineup is Steelrising, an action RPG set in an alternative history of Paris where the French Revolution has been scuppered by a robotic army. Engage in intense fights and explore the world of Aegis as you try to overcome the odds.

PlayStation Plus members can also download the Fall Guys Icons Pack, which brings some iconic PlayStation characters to the popular party game. Dress your Bean as Aloy and Ratchet & Clank with these free cosmetics.

You can download the free PS5 games this month from February 6. Don’t forget you only have until February 5 to download the free PS5 games for January. Add A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Save the World to your game library before they’re gone for good.

