(Credit: Epic Games)

🙌 Fortnite is back on iOS, at least in the EU

👍 You can download the Epic Games Store to access it

😞 Unfortunately, the game is still blocked in the US

🧑‍⚖️ Epic’s lawsuit against Apple led to the EU creating new regulation

Fortnite is available to download from the App Store after it was removed four years ago. Thanks to the Digital Markets Act in the European Union, players can install the Epic Games Store on their mobile device, where they can access Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Unfortunatley for those in the US, Apple is still blocking other iOS users from accessing Fortnite and the Epic Games Store. In a blog post, Epic said its “continuing to fight in courts and work with regulators around the globe to eliminate the anticompetitive terms that Apple and Google impose on developers and consumers, so we can build a better store for everyone.”

“The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder, Epic Games.

“Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac. The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.”

Epic is also making its games available on third-party, independent mobile stores, including the AltStore PAL. Again, users can access the game in the EU but you’re out of luck if you want to play Fortnite in the US.

Epic became embroiled in a legal fight with Apple regarding its App Store policies. It led to years of litiagion between the two companies and eventually resulted in new regulation being introduced in the EU, which forced Apple to allow alternate app stores. Even though Apple technically won the lawsuit, but it did lead to some positive change for Epic.

