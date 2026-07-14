(Credit: Android Headlines)

📱 Samsung’s entire Galaxy Z lineup for 2026 has leaked in more official renders

👀 We’re getting a fresh look at the wider Fold 8, the Fold 8 Ultra, and even the Flip 8

⌚️ We also have a new glimpse at the new Galaxy Watches

📆 Samsung is widely expected to announce the Fold 8 on July 22 in London

Samsung is announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next week, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from coming whatsoever. We’ve seen the Fold 8, the higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in grave detail before, and now, we’re getting yet another look in official-looking renders, courtesy of Android Headlines.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung’s entire Galaxy Z lineup can be seen in some of these images, with different hand models holding the devices. The Fold 8 is the most interesting given its wider, passport-like shape and size. Meanwhile, the Fold 8 Ultra looks just like the Fold 7 did last year, as does the Flip 8.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

There are no surprises in these leaks, given that we’ve seen variations of these renders in many different ways over the past few months. The most note-worthy aspect of them is that they look official; we can’t confirm whether they were sourced directly from Samsung, but given their high resolution and detail, they seem like what we could see on Samsung’s website come next week.

We also got a fresh look at a couple of Samsung.com exclusive colors. Android Headlines says that the Pistachio colorway for the Fold 8 will be exclusive to online sales, as is the Mint finish for the Flip 8. Both have very faint green tints to their designs, with Mint being a bit more pronounced than Pistachio.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 in Pistachio and the Flip 8 in Mint. (Credit: Android Headlines)

Finally, Android Headlines also shared a couple of new images of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2. If these leaks tell me anything, it’s that I’m still hype for the green Ultra 2.

(Credit: Android Headlines)

📆 Galaxy Unpacked is happening July 22

Samsung is hosting Galaxy Unpacked in London this year on July 22 to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the new Galaxy Watches. We shared a breakdown of what to expect in our Unpacked announcement article, which you can check out below to refresh your memory. We’ll have boots on the ground to cover all the announcements at Unpacked, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything.

📱 Galaxy Z Fold 8 : This will be Samsung’s new standard book-style foldable, complete with a new passport-like shape and size. The 5.4-inch cover screen will give way to a shorter, wider form factor, while the 7.6-inch screen will make watching content like movies and YouTube videos more enjoyable. There’ll be two rear cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and 45W charging.

📱 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra : An upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the new Fold 8 Ultra is expected to come with an upgraded triple camera system on the back, a larger 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. There’s also chatter that the phone will bring back S Pen support , but that remains questionable.

📱 Galaxy Z Flip 8 : The Flip 8 will get the least amount of upgrades out of any new foldables from Samsung this year. The phone is rumored to come with the same design as last year, the same displays, and new colors. It’ll likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, but stick to nearly identical specs otherwise. The price could also be going up due to all the RAM and storage shortages.

⌚️ Galaxy Watch 9 : Another minimal upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to get new colors and be powered by Wear OS 7 with One UI on top. There’ll be new watch faces, upgrades to the health experience like better hearing health features and a new Vitals dashboard, but that’s about it. The hardware will likely remain the same as the Watch 8.

⌚️ Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 : The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could get a much larger 800mAh battery, which’ll easily translate to 2-3 days of juice on a single charge. It could also get a new chip for better performance, but otherwise look mostly the same as the current Ultra does. That’s not a big deal, since the Apple Watch Ultra follows a similar upgrade path every couple of years, and the design is already tough enough for every adventure.

👓 Galaxy Glasses: A rumored surprise at the end of Unpacked is the official unveiling of Galaxy Glasses. The first smart glasses from Samsung itself, the spectacles will be powered by Android XR and have a display for rich notifications, navigation, calendar information, and other data. They’ll have speakers and microphones for interacting with AI, playing music, and more. While they aren’t expected to go on sale alongside the rest of Samsung’s new devices, they could launch later this fall and be teased as such during the event.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.