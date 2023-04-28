Dyson’s air-purifying headphones, the Dyson Zone, are now available to buy – but the price might make you exhale loudly in disbelief.

Dyson lists its Bane-like headphones for $999.99, but you do get eight accessories as part of the deal. It comes with an in-flight adaptor kit, a visor cleaning brush, a soft pouch, an explorer case, two electrostatic carbon filters, and a USB-C charging cable.

If you haven’t seen the Dyson Zone headphones yet, it isn’t an April Fool’s joke gone awry. The Dyson Zone includes a magnetically attached visor that channels a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth without touching your face.

Dyson promises its visor can remove 99% of ultrafine particles, and its activated carbon filter absorbs city fumes and gases, such as nitrogen dioxide.

Of course, the Dyson Zone is a pair of headphones, primarily, and they boast impressive specs. You get up to 50 hours of audio with active noise-cancellation (ANC) turned on, and you can enjoy up to four hours of purification and audio with ANC. Auto on-off sensors ensure the headphones will power down when not in use, and the custom-built 40mm speakers promise to deliver clarity in bass, mids, and highs.

Like most wireless headphones, the Dyson Zone includes an app that can monitor air quality, control sound equalization, and monitor when you need to change your filters and the headset’s battery life.

It’s fair to say that the Dyson Zone looks like a product that was created during the height of the covid-19 pandemic (though Dyson said it’s been in development for six years). And while we’re by no means completely clear of the threat of the coronavirus, I doubt many people will want to be seen wearing an air-filtering mask that costs $1,000. It’s a bougie purchase if there ever was one.

The Dyson Zone’s appeal will also only resonate with those who live in busy city centers, where air pollution could be a concern. If you live in the countryside or more rural areas, you’re basically paying four times the price of the best wireless headphones out there.

Will you be parting ways with almost a grand for Dyson’s air-purifying headphones? Personally, I’d check out the best PS5 headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets instead.