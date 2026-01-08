Dreame Haptic AI Smart Ring (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

When Fitbit One launched with a “silent alarm” 14 years ago, I was in love with the idea. You could wake up with a gentle vibration on your wrist without disturbing anyone else. I praised the feature in my Fitbit Force review on TechRadar.

For some reason, the brilliant idea hasn’t caught on among smart rings. You won’t find it in top sellers like the Samsung Galaxy Ring or the Oura Ring 3. While the Circular Ring Gen 1 included the feature, it was removed from the Gen 2 smart ring.

Dreame is single-handedly saving smart ring haptics with one of its new smart rings – and I got to check out all three of its new smart rings at CES 2026.

Also see: Dreame Leaptic Cube 8K AI action camera

Dreame Haptic AI Smart Ring

The Dreame Haptic AI Smart Ring packs multiple sensors into an ultra-slim 2.5mm design for heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature, and motion tracking. But unlike the Samsung Galaxy Ring or Oura Ring 3, Dreame has made room for vibration motors.

You’ll feel notifications for calls, messages, alarms, and health alerts right on your fingertips. It’s the kind of obvious feature that makes you wonder why no one else is doing this, when we have Dreame, a new player in the product category, that has pulled off this feat.

Dreame AI ECG Ring

Dreame’s AI ECG Ring takes health monitoring further with professional-grade ECG functionality. It can detect common anomalies like sinus arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, and premature beats, then generate reports through Dreame’s app. There’s also a “Family Care” feature that lets authorized family members remotely monitor your health data – useful for keeping tabs on aging parents.

Dreame AI NFC Ring

The AI NFC Ring is the most lifestyle-focused option, acting as what Dreame calls a “key to the smart ecosystem.” It consolidates access cards, transit passes, car keys, and digital business cards into one ring. One ring to rule them all, basically.

Dreame promises about a week of battery life across all three models. No pricing yet, but availability is expected later in 2026.

Up next: Dreame Leaptic Cube is an AI action camera that beats GoPro to 8K video recording