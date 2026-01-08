I walked into Dreame's massive 1,200-square-meter booth at CES 2026 expecting to see robot vacuums. Lots of robot vacuums. What I didn't expect was a thumb-sized 8K action camera that rivals GoPro, three different smart rings with ECG monitoring, and a refrigerator that makes sparkling water on demand.

Yes, the company that is launching the new Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete robot vacuum is also making action cameras, wearables, kitchen appliances, and home security cameras. The idea is that Dreame is expanding to offer an entire ecosystem, like Apple and Samsung, often with new ideas or lower prices than its chief rivals.

Here’s what I saw on the ground at CES 2026.

Also see: Dreame Smart Ring at CES 2026

The Dreame Leaptic Cube at CES 2026 (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Dreame’s 8K Action Camera came out of nowhere

The Shortcut has reviewed action cameras from GoPro, DJI, and Insta360, but Dreame’s Leaptic Cube is a brand-new contender with promising specs and intriguing twists.

The Dreame Leaptic Cube shoots 8K video at 30fps with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor – one of the largest you’ll find in any action camera, beating GoPro Hero 13 (1/1.9 inch) and tying the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and Insta360 Ace Pro 2 in sensor size.

The spec sheet reads like Dreame looked at what GoPro has been doing and decided to skip a generation: 8K/30fps, 4K/60fps HDR, 4K Hyper-Night video mode, and 50MP photos. The claimed dynamic range of 13.5 stops is impressive – if it holds up in real-world testing. That’s closer to mirrorless camera territory than to traditional action-cam performance, so stay tuned for The Shortcut’s full review when it launches.

Here’s where things get interesting: Dreame built a 4nm, Qualcomm-based AI processor into this tiny camera, delivering 48 TOPS of compute. That’s the same obsessive focus on on-device processing they’ve developed for robot vacuum navigation, now applied to real-time 8K encoding and AI-assisted shooting.

Dreame Leaptic Cube design and price

The camera uses a modular split design – the lens module detaches from the main body and has a magnetic back, so you can mount it in tight spots while monitoring the feed on a 2.27-inch display from up to 30 meters away, according to Dreame’s specs. We’ve seen this sort of split design on the DJI Osmo Nano, but that camera tops out at 4K.

Voice commands let you start recording, switch modes, or mark highlights without touching anything. The AI assistant (called “Moko”) handles scene recognition, exposure adjustments, and post-processing automatically.

Pricing lands at $439.99 for the 64GB version and $459.99 for 128GB when it hits North America later this year. That puts it squarely in premium action-camera territory – this isn’t a budget play; it’s a direct shot at established players.

Up next: Dreame’s unveils three AI smart rings at CES 2026 – and one has haptic feedback