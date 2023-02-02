(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Some SIM, some eSIM

👍 Samsung Galaxy S23 phones still have dual SIM in the US

😦 Some countries may only get single SIM cards – with or without eSIM

👯‍♀️ Having dual SIM cards means you can use your phone with two carriers at once

🤔 eSIM supports multiple carriers, but physical SIMs still matter, because…

👍 eSIM isn’t widespread enough to abandon physical SIMs

Does the Galaxy S23 have dual SIM? It’s a reasonable question, since it’s not listed in the series’ tech specs on Samsung’s website. We’re happy to report that yes, at least in the US (more on this later), the Galaxy S23 series, from the base model to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will feature a dual nano SIM card slot. Although not as glamorous as new Samsung Galaxy S23 specs, Galaxy S23 colors or Galaxy S23 camera, the dual physical SIM slots remain a critical feature for many.

Apple caused a stir last year when its iPhone 14 released without a SIM card, and given Samsung’s moves in the past to follow suit – dropping the headphone jack being one prominent example – it’s easy to wonder if the new Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are still carrying the torch for our old friend, the physical SIM card. Or in this case, the dual SIM, which the company has long offered.

Not all countries will get dual SIM

According to the Samsung Global Galaxy S23 series page, not all Galaxy S23 phones will have dual SIM – some only have a single nano SIM card slot. If you’ve arrived at this site from a country outside the US, check with your preferred cellular provider or the Galaxy S23 tech specs for your country – provided dual SIM is important to you.

The benefits of dual SIM

Samsung keeping dual SIM in the US is great news, and particularly welcome to anyone who travels internationally, as fussing with eSIM can be a headache when moving through the world. Not enough international carriers allow eSIM – and even fewer support a feature called eSIM quick transfer, which allows for easy, on-device carrier-switching.

Even if you’re not much of a traveler, the fact Galaxy S23 phones can be used with two phone numbers – even on separate carriers – simultaneously means you can use one SIM card for official business and the other for personal, or simply use it to widen your phone’s coverage area.

These are benefits conferred by eSIM as well of course, and while eventually support for the feature will be ubiquitous, it’s generally agreed that Apple jumped the gun when it abandoned physical SIMs, and it’s good to see Samsung exercising restraint here.