🎙️DJI’s new Mic 3 wireless microphone system gets smaller and adds more features

🤏 Smaller, lighter wireless transmitter mics at the cost of the 3.5mm jack

🔋Smaller transmitters still offer 10-hour battery life

➕New features: auto frequency switching, two-level noise-cancelling, plus dynamic and automatic gain control

🎥 Connect up to four microphones and eight receivers for multi-camera shoots

📦 Launches globally everywhere outside of the US for £259 and €309

📆 US availability and pricing have yet to be announced

The DJI Mic 3 wireless microphone system looks so small, we swore DJI was actually announcing a Mic Mini 2.

The DJI Mic 3 now comes with new wireless microphone transmitters that are half the size and weight of the previous DJI Mic 2. The new transmitters weigh only 16g, putting them closer to the Mic Mini’s 10g transmitters rather than the Mic 2’s 28g transmitters.

(credit: DJI)

Unfortunately, the DJI Mic 3’s transmitters no longer have 3.5mm audio jacks, so you won't be able to attach a wired lavalier microphone. But, because they’re so small and come with a rotating clip and a smaller magnetic clamp, you can essentially clip these transmitters to yourself as if they were your lavalier microphone. They feature up to 400 meters (1,312 feet) of range, automatically switch between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz transmission, and two-level active noise cancellation.

DJI has also added two intelligent gain modes with Adaptive and Dynamic gain control. Automatic relieves the stress of recording in noisy outdoor settings by preventing clipping and sudden volume spikes. Meanwhile, Dynamic tweaks the gain level to ensure a consistent volume level better suited for quiet, indoor recording.

The DJI Mic 3 lets you pair up to four separate microphones with Sony cameras (credit: DJI)

The DJI Mic 3 receiver has seen far fewer changes. It still features a touchscreen and dial interface with up to 10 hours of battery life. What is new is that you can pair up to four transmitters and eight receivers for multi-camera shoots. The DJI Mic 3 receiver also works uniquely with Sony cameras to support their quadrophonic recording mode, which allows you to record audio with four DJI transmitters.

Lastly, DJI has made the Mic 3 charging case slightly roomier, allowing you to insert the transmitters with their magnetic mounts and windscreen still attached. The DJI Mic 3 case provides 2.4 full charges, adding 28 hours of additional battery life for the entire system.

DJI has yet to announce pricing and availability in the US, but the DJI Mic 3 is launching globally elsewhere. We’re seeing the full DJI Mic 3 bundle priced at £259 in the UK and €309 in the EU, which translates to approximately $350-$360. Hopefully, the continued American-exclusive higher prices, thanks to the Trump tariffs, won’t push the price much higher beyond that when the DJI Mavic 3 sees a stateside release.

