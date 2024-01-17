(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: DJI Mic 2

🎤Added AI noise-canceling and higher audio level recording

📲Pairs directly to smartphones or the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and DJI Action 4 over Bluetooth

🔋Overhauled design and longer battery life

DJI has given its wireless microphone system, the DJI Mic 2, a complete makeover with more connectivity options, AI noise-canceling, and longer battery life.

At the top of the list of new features is Bluetooth connectivity. You can now pair DJI’s latest transmitter mics directly to smartphones, as well as the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and DJI Action 4 without needing a receiver. That also means you can simply purchase a transmitter mic for $99 and enjoy DJI’s improved audio recording.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Of course, you’ll get the best audio recording with the whole DJI Mic 2 package as it now features AI noise-cancelling. DJI promises it can help reduce environmental noise and make vocals stand out better in "complex and noisy environments, such as streets and restaurants."

We put the DJI Mic 2 to the test in the most crowded and noisey environment we could imagine, the show floor at CES 2024 – and for the most part, the DJI Mic 2 did an admirable job of making EIC and The Shortcut Founder Matt Swider voice still audible amongst all constant chattering and swelling background music. For the best results, you’ll want to get DJI’s $39 Lavalier microphone for better sound isolation

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Unfortunately, the DJI MIc 2’s AI noise cancellation feature only works with its included receiver and not over Bluetooth with other devices.

DJI promises its new wireless microphone system captures brighter and more natural-sounding vocals. It also boasts a higher 32-bit float recording quality, so you can max out the gain without introducing distortion. The higher acoustic overload point (AOP) has been increased from 114dB to 120dB. So in other words, you can record at higher audio levels and record higher highs without hearing distortion.

DJI Mic vs DJI Mic 2 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The DJI Mic 2 also features several physical changes. The receiver features a larger 1.1-inch touchscreen and a new physical dial to make adjusting settings more tactile. The transmitter mics meanwhile feature a new, smaller seethrough design as well as a new white color option. You can also find the power LED has been moved to the side of the transmitter mics.

Battery life on the DJI Mic 2 has also been improved overall. The transmitter mics have been upgraded from 5.5 hours to six hours and the receiver has gone from 15 hours to 18 hours.

The whole DJI Mic 2 with two transmitters, a receiver, and a charging case retails for $349. If you only need one transmitter and the receiver it’s a bit more affordable at $219. And if you prefer to purchase the system piecemeal it’s $99 for each individual transmitter and $69 for the charging case.