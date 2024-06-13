👍 Sony has made improvements to Discord on PS5

👏 A new update will let you join a Discord voice chat directly from your console

👋 You won’t need to use the Discord PC or mobile apps to initiate the connection

🤗 Sony is also rolling out the ability to share your PlayStation Network profile on any messaging or social app

Thanks to a new update, Sony has improved its Discord integration on PS5. You'll so be able to join Discord voice chat directly from your PS5 console, without needing the Discord PC or mobile apps to initiate the connection.

That’s similar to how Discord works on Xbox Series X|S, which introduced the feature a few months earlier and means you can voice chat with your friends on PC or mobile from either current-gen console.

The update will gradually roll out in the coming weeks, starting with players in Japan/Asia, followed by Europe, Australia/New Zealand, the Middle East, and finally the Americas.

To join a Discord voice chat on PS5, select the Discord tab in Game Base within the PS5 Control Center and choose the Discord server or DM group you’d like to join. You can then select your preferred voice channel.

Remember, you’ll need to make sure your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts are linked. Simply go to Account Management > PlayStation Network > Linked Services, and select Discord from the list and follow the on-screen instructions.

Sony is also introducing the ability to share your PlayStation Network profile on any messaging or social app. From next week, you’ll be able to select “Share Profile’ from the PlayStation App or your PS5 console to generate a shareable link or QR code. When the recipient opens the link, they will have the option to add you as a friend once they’ve signed in to the PlayStation Network.

