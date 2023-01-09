➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Spooky in outer space

Dead Space is truly one of the best horror games to have ever released, and its remake is coming up later this month. But if you’re wondering which platform to buy it on, you may want to consider the best gaming PCs.

That’s because anyone that buys the Dead Space remake on Steam will get Dead Space 2 for free – and that includes anyone that already preordered it. Dead Space 2 won’t have the same next-gen updates that take advantage of the best GPUs, but the sequel is still among the best PC games for horror addicts.

The game will also be slightly more affordable on PC than if you were to buy it on PS5 or Xbox Series X. The game is listed on Steam for $59.99, but will cost an extra $10 if you want to get it on one of the current-generation consoles. Couple that with it likely being supported on The Steam Deck and a free copy of the sequel (if you don’t already own it), and the PC looks like it may be the best place to play it.

Either way, you can buy Dead Space 2 on whichever platform you choose on January 27, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Via RockPaperShotgun