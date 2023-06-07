Can you imagine a world where Mario Kart comes to Apple Vision Pro? That may seem farfetched, but reports suggest that Apple has snapped up Miro, the AR company behind Mario Kart: Bowswer’s Challenge, which is one of the main attractions at Super Nintendo World.

The Verge spotted that Mira’s CEO Ben Taft shared that the company had been acquired on their private Instagram account. Taft reportedly said: “Excited for Mira’s next chapter, at Apple :). 7 year journey from dorm room to acquisition”

The Verge also reached out to Apple for comment and the Cupertino-based company provided the following statement:

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

While it’s extremely unlikely Nintendo would want to lend Apple one of its most popular IPs and best Nintendo Switch games to help sell its $3,499 headset, the companies have worked together in the past.

Super Mario Run was one of Nintendo’s first forays into mobile gaming and was exclusive to iOS. It eventually came to Android many years later but showed Nintendo is willing to collaborate when it feels a partnership will be mutually beneficial.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge uses mixed reality to make you feel like you’re taking part in the timeless racer as you move along an on-rail tour of Bowser’s Castle. It would be easy to envision a similar experience or interactive game on the Apple Vision Pro, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Mira also has military contracts, but if it has been purchased by Apple those deals are likely to come to an end. It’s clear the company wants to take advantage of Mira’s knowledge of augmented reality and software solutions.

The Apple Vision Pro price means it won’t be widely adopted when it launches next year, but hands-on impressions have been universally positive. It’s clear that Apple has created something that will disrupt the AR/VR space as we know it, but the majority of consumers may have to wait for a Gen 2 version before it’s worth jumping in.

The Apple Vision Pro highlights PSVR 2’s biggest flaw, too: its lackluster cinematic mode. Sony’s headset may be strictly focused on gaming, but its entertainment options pale in comparison to what Apple’s headset will provide. More competition in the space will only benefit consumers, though, and we’re set to get the Meta Quest 3 this fall to spice things up even further.