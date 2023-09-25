Ahead of Spider-Man 2’s release on October 20, Sony is giving away a free PS5 game to new PlayStation 5 owners.

If you purchase and activate a new PS5 console by October 20, 2023, 23:59 p.m., you can download one of the best PS5 games, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Returnal.

Most of these titles are available on PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra, but God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part 1 haven’t hit the service yet. There’s also the chance that a game will leave the PS Plus Game Catalog, which means you’d need to buy it if you ever wanted to play it again.

Unlike with Xbox Game Pass, Sony doesn’t put its first-party titles onto PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra on day one, which means you’ll often have to pay the full price of $70 or wait patiently until they’re added. Getting a free PS5 game from the get-go is a great perk, then, and the perfect way to whet your appetite for the upcoming PS5 games on the way.

Free PS5 games

These are the PlayStation 5 games you can claim for free if you activate a new PS5 console before October 20, 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us Part 1

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

This offer is only valid in the US and for eligible PSN account holders who are at least 18 years of age. As mentioned above, you must purchase and activate a new PS5 console by October 20, 2023, 23:59 p.m. (PT). You then have to download one of the available games before the expiry date.

How to redeem your free PS5 game

To redeem your free PS5 game, once you’ve activated your new PS5 console, navigate to the PlayStation Store on your PS5 console. You should see a banner with the free game offer. Click it, and you’ll be taken to the Games Page, which features the eligible games listed above. Select the game you’d like to download for free and click download.