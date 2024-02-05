(Credit: The Shortcut)

You might be wondering whether Apple Vision Pro can connect to PS5, as the prospect of playing your favorite PlayStation 5 games on a massive floating screen will appeal to any gamer.

While you won’t be able to connect your PS5 directly to your Apple Vision Pro headset via a HDMI input or natively, you can stream the best PS5 games to your new headset.

How to play PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro

Dan Lowe, a principal tech animator at Sony Santa Monica, posted footage of God of War Ragnarok running on the Apple Vision Pro. You’ll need to use the MirrorPlay iPad app to get it working and stream games from your PS5 via Remote Play, just like how the PlayStation Portal works.

That means you’ll be at the mercy of your Internet connection, so follow our guide on how to get the best PlayStation Portal Remote Play experience before you stream games to Apple Vision Pro.

Problems with playing PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro

You’ll need to contend with input lag and potential instability when playing PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro, which is expected for any streaming service. The picture quality also maxes out at 1080p, according to Lowe.

When playing PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro, expect to see black bars on either side. This is likely because you’re seeing a mirror image of the iPad aspect ratio, which isn’t the same 16:9 output as a TV.

So why would anyone want to play PS5 games on Apple Vision Pro with all these caveats? Well, as Lowe points out, it’s nice to play on a giant, movable screen. It’s also convenient if someone else is using the TV, and you won’t have to deal with any reflections or glare if your TV is located in a bright room.

Isn’t PSVR 2 a better option than Apple Vision Pro?

(Credit: The Shortcut/Capcom/Sony)

You might also be thinking that playing PS5 games on PSVR 2 is a better option, and in many ways it is. You won’t have to deal with any input lag or latency either, as the PSVR 2 connects directly to PlayStation 5.

However, the PSVR 2’s Cinematic Mode isn’t the best. Image quality suffers due to color fringing, aliasing, the mura effect, ghosting, and blurriness due to the headset’s fresnel lenses. It’s also easy to lose focus due to the PSVR 2’s tiny sweet spot.

You’re also cut off from your surroundings when using PSVR 2, while you can put your window anywhere when wearing Apple Vision Pro and still see the world around you.

There are pros and cons, then, if you connect Apple Vision Pro to PS5, but it’s nice to know the option is there for those who want to play PlayStation 5 games on their new mixed-reality headset.